Kathleen Ann Foley PITTSFORD — Kathleen Ann Foley, 88 of Pittsford died Tuesday morning August 29, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4pm until 6pm at the Barnard Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10AM Saturday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. A complete obituary will be in at a later date.
