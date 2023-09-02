Kathleen Ann Foley PITTSFORD — Kathleen Ann Foley, 88 of Pittsford, died Tuesday morning, August 29, 2023, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 12, 1935, in Rutland, the daughter of Robert E. and Irene (McMahon) Dezero, Sr. She married David Patrick Foley, Sr. on January 29, 1955 (who predeceased her on July 20, 1975). She later married Roy Smith on May 3, 2022. Survivors include her husband Roy Smith, daughters Corinne Squier (Ken) and Colleen Gilman (Dave), sons David P Foley, Jr. (Jean) and Robert Foley (Tammy), stepdaughter Rhonda McDonald, stepson Greg Smith, brother Robert Dezero, Jr., 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 step grandson, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband, David, daughter Kathleen Melendy on January 4, 2009, sisters Beverly I. Peters on February 25, 2019, and Roberta Rousseau on June 16, 2007. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 pm until 6 pm at the Barnard Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10am on Saturday at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Brandon. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are with the Barnard Funeral Home.
