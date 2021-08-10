Kathleen C. Petelle SPRINGFIELD — Kathleen C. Petelle, of Springfield, Vermont, passed away on Aug. 4, 2021. She was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Rutland, Vermont, to Charles Callahan and Gladys Moore. Kathy graduated from MSJ in 1964 and from St. Catherine’s Infant Home in Albany, New York, in 1966. After graduation, Kathy worked at Caverly Child Health Center in Pittsford, Vermont, and later at Shriners Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was also employed for many years by Dr. Emmett L. Fagan, a pediatrician in Rutland, Vermont. Later in her life, she worked at local restaurants in the Ludlow and Springfield areas. In her retirement, Kathy enjoyed volunteering at the Cavendish Town Elementary School. She loved spending time with her grand- and great-grandchildren, watching her grandkids in plays, gymnastics, dance, sports, and seeing them grow up. She also enjoyed eating out, going to the casinos, the senior center in Springfield, Vermont, and camping in Jefferson, New Hampshire, with family. Kathy is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Bill Rose; 11 grandchildren, Ashley, Kaitlin, Connor, Chelsea, Maddie, Gabby, Colin, Amy, Michael, Thomas and Brandon; two great-grandsons, Bentley and Stetson; sister, Charleen; sisters-in-law, Helen, Pat and Colene; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Janie. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Gladys Callahan; her son, Brian Wells; and four brothers, Francis, Martin, Joseph and Richard Callahan. A celebration of life will be held Sept. 18 from 1-3 p.m. at her daughter's home located at 264 Cavendish Gulf Road, Cavendish, Vermont. Donations can be made in Kathy’s name to the Springfield Humane Society or the Springfield Senior Center.
