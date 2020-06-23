Kathleen (Canedo) Mee LYNCHBURG, Va. — Kathleen Canedo Mee, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Clair Mee and the daughter of Alfred Canedo and Mary Duffy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother who took her into her arms as a newborn and raised her; by her brother, Alfred E. Canedo; and by her stepmother, Eileen McCarthy Canedo. Kathleen is survived by her children, James Mee and wife Jean, Claire Mee, Michael Mee and wife Ellen, Kathleen Malloy and husband Joseph Malloy of Lynchburg, Virginia, Margaret Sullivan and husband Christopher Sullivan, Thomas Mee and wife Paula, Kevin Mee and wife Kelly, and Christine Garrison and husband Scot Garrison. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her life was spent caring for her beloved husband of 52 years and her dear children, and in service to others. She taught English to Spanish-speaking adults and children. She worked with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) to help bring scholarships to students in need of financial help. She served her church in whatever capacity she was called to do. She helped Catholics accept the new English liturgy after years of hearing only the liturgy in Latin. Loving young people so much, she headed Catholic doctrine classes for grades 7 through 12 in her parishes in Merritt Island, Florida, and in Rutland, Vermont. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for seven years with her dear friend, Lynn Barbour. She received joy from visiting the sick in hospitals and assisted living, bringing them the news of the day and communion when they wished. Life was to be lived and enjoyed by loving and helping others. Her prayer every morning was “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad.” A visitation for Kathleen will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Msgr. Kenneth J. Rush officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
