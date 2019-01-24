Kathleen Canney Smyrski RUTLAND — Kathleen Canney Smyrski, 80, passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, in the comfort of her own home with her true love and high school sweetheart by her side. Kathleen was born on Nov. 24, 1938, in Rutland and raised the youngest of six children, daughter of John R. Canney and Kathleen E. (Brothers) Canney. Kathleen attended Christ the King School and Mount St. Joseph Academy, class of 1956. She attended both the University of Vermont and Castleton State College, graduating from CSC with a Bachelor of Science in Education, class of 1961. Kathleen met her husband, Richard "Dick" Smyrski, of West Rutland, in high school. They were married in 1960. Kathleen was a gifted teacher. Her first teaching job was in 1962, as the first kindergarten teacher in West Rutland. She retired from Rutland Public Schools after a long and rewarding career of 33 years. She touched countless lives with her life’s work. We will forever remember her in her kitchen cooking up a storm, hatching Monarch butterflies, visiting Maine, shopping for shoes, singing or listening to a favorite tune, working on a knitting project, reading, attacking a crossword puzzle or conspiring on cartoon doodles with Dick, while sitting in her favorite chair with her devoted Sibby and BeGee curled at her side. In her younger years, she enjoyed cross-country skiing with her family, and a good game of golf, especially when playing with her dearest friend, Sheila "Deeta" Poole. Patient, gracious, loving, generous and stubborn as the day is long, Kathleen was fiercely proud of her Irish Catholic roots. Her faith was strong, her prayers were many! She would, and did, do anything for her family and friends with unconditional love. Kathleen is survived by her husband, Dick, of 58 years; her two children Maryjustine "Nina" S. Towne and husband Zebulon, of Duxbury, and Richard "Rick" Smyrski Jr. and wife Suzanne, of Rutland; and her three beloved grandchildren Ashley, Kyle and Jessica Smyrski, all of whom will hold the many memories of her close in their hearts. She is survived by three Canney siblings John R. “Bud” Canney ll and wife Rosemary, of Saratoga, New York, Mary C. Williams, of Rutland, Robert O. Canney, of Rutland. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Kathleen was predeceased by both her parents; her eldest sister, Eleanor Jean "Nini" C. Anderson; and her brother, George E. "Geo" Canney. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Rutland VNA Home Health and Hospice for the exceptional loving care given to Kathleen. A special extra thank you to Cheryl. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen’s name to VNA Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Monarch Butterflies and Pollinators Conservation Fund https:// www.nfwf.org/monarch/Pages/home.aspx. Arrangements by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
