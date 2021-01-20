Kathleen D. Murphy BRANDON — In loving memory of Kathleen D. Murphy: Born Nov. 22, 1947, Kathy passed away Jan. 14, 2021, after a brief but courageous battle with an aggressive form of cancer. Kathy was a graduate of the University of Eastern Kentucky where she received her degree to teach health and physical education. While living in Kentucky, she developed a love for horses, horse racing and the Kentucky Derby and also was an avid Giants fan. Kathy retired from East Hanover Middle School after putting in long but happy years in devotion to her charges and was then able to fulfil her lifelong dream of going north and becoming a well-liked and respected resident of Brandon, Vermont. She was also an active member of The Dog Tracking Club of Vermont and received some especially gratifying awards. She loved all dogs, especially her boxers. Kathy is survived by her mother, Doris; sisters, Pat and Lynne; along with aunts, uncles and many cousins. Kathy was loved and will be deeply missed now and forever by all those who knew her.
