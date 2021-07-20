Kathleen E. Mongeur CASTLETON — Kathleen Elaine "Kathy" Mongeur passed away on July 14, 2021, at her home in Castleton, Vermont. She was born on Sept. 29, 1946, in St. Albans, Vermont, and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1964, the daughter of Bernard and Bettina (Anderson) Guilmette. Kathy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Raymond Mongeur, of Castleton, Vermont; her daughter, Heather and (Mark) Curavoo, of Bomoseen, Vermont; her son, Christopher and (Jenni) Mongeur, of Orwell, Vermont; her son, Shawn and (Phyllis) Mongeur, of Chesterfield, Virginia; her brother, David and (Joann) Guilmette, of Montpelier, Vermont; her brother, John and (Janice) Guilmette, of Peacham, Vermont; her brother-in-law, Robert and (Nancy) Mongeur; her uncle, Paul and (Jane) Anderson, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and her aunt, Jean Gilman, of Bellows Falls, Vermont; her grandchildren, Logan and Devin Houle, Ashli, Tanaya and Christopher Mongeur, Jessica Lancaster, Isaac and Caleb Mongeur; her great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Aaliyah, Julius, Jada and Everleigh; her nieces, Sara and Jamie Guilmette; her nephews, Jeff Guilmette and Cory Mongeur. She is also survived by many cousins, day care children whom she watched over the years and special caregivers who took care of her towards the end of her life. During Kathleen’s lifetime, she ran “Fun in the Sun Daycare” for 43 years, she was a member of the Castleton Lions Club, Fair Haven Eagles, Castleton American Legion, Vermont Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, co-leader of the Starting Points Network in Castleton, Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VAEYC), co-organizer of the month of the young child celebration, Vermont Child Care Providers Network (VCCPA), and member of the world’s greatest mom’s club. Kathleen touched the life of many children throughout her 43 years of day care. She enjoyed spending time at her camper in Oswego, New York, spending time with friends and family, going to the casino, and going to yard sales. She will truly be missed by her family and friends. Per Kathy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services, but a celebration of life will occur at the Fair Haven Inn at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com
