Kathleen E. Stone CLAREMONT, N.H. — Kathleen Evelyn "Kathy" Stone, 77, of Claremont peacefully passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, under the loving care of her daughter, Cheryl, in Rutland, Vermont, after a prolonged illness. Born Sept. 16, 1942, in Windsor, Vermont, to Henry and Margaret (Collins) Thurston, Kathy was raised in Windsor and was the oldest of three daughters. Soon after graduating from Windsor High School, Kathy married Thomas Lague and left behind her small-town upbringing for an adventurous life in upstate New York where Tom's advancing career in broadcast journalism had them moving all over the state. By day, Kathy was home raising her children and by night, she worked part time at Macy's pet store on Long Island, New York. Later, she returned to her hometown of Windsor with her three children and opened her own business. As a single mother, providing for her family was Kathy's number one priority and she never wavered from her devotion to her children. Later in life, she worked at Hypertherm in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for approximately 10 years until she retired in 1999. Over the course of her life, Kathy's undying love of animals had her breeding German Shepherd puppies for adoption during her earlier years in New York, to later adopting German Shepherd dogs, Duffer, Silver and Lady, while living in Windsor and Unity, New Hampshire. Kathy enjoyed gardening and spent much of her time tending to the perennial gardens she designed in Unity. She also enjoyed knitting, sewing and reading, and had an impressive knowledge of antiques. Kathy was quick to laugh and was a trusted friend to many. Her most admirable attribute was her divine love of Jesus Christ who remained at her side throughout her entire life, and to whom she recently said she was looking forward to what He had in store for her. Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Smith and husband Randy of Rutland, Laura Campbell and husband Scott of Thornton, New Hampshire; grandsons, Joshua, Heith, Lance, Aaron, Kevin and Joseph; sisters, Martha Allen of Cedar Key, Florida, and Mary Clayton of Danville, Virginia; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Kathy was predeceased by her loving son, John Fordham, in 2018 and her parents. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Proctorsville. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Upper Valley Humane Society in Enfield, NH, P.O. Box 789, Lebanon, NH 03766.
