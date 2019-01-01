Kathleen J. Keith rites PITTSFORD -- The memorial service for Kathleen Jean Keith, 73, who died Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, was held Friday, Dec. 28, at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, officiated. The organist was Stu James. The eulogy was by Michele Adams and Ryan Keith. A reception followed at St. Alphonsus Parish Hall. Arrangements were by Barnard Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.