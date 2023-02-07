Kathleen J. Leeds RUTLAND — Kathleen J. Leeds, 84, of Rutland, died January 28, 2023, at her home surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born January 10, 1939, in Burlington, VT, daughter of Lucille (Lewis) Etheridge and James McGrath. Kathleen was a graduate of Wallingford High School (1957). She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her sharp wit and love for people were some of her most striking characteristics. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Kathleen started her career in the loan department of The Howard Bank in Rutland. She later went to work as the Head Secretary of Barstow School, and Mill River Union High School. In 1979 Kathleen went to work in the Human Resource department of the Marble Bank and later served as the Vice President of Human Resources, retiring in 1996. Kathleen married Gorman Hebert in 1957 and raised their three children in Mendon, VT. In 1983 she married her second husband, Dean (Papa) Houghton. In 2004 she married Clarence W Leeds III. Surviving is her husband Clarence Leeds; brothers, Patrick McGrath, Thomas McGrath, Larney McGrath, and sister, Sandra Diette; a daughter Kimberly Ridlon (Alan) of Cuttingsville, VT, and sons, Jeffrey Hebert (Lynn) of Bathurst, NB, Canada, and Ronan Cooper (Janet) of Williston, VT; stepsons, David Leeds and Greg Leeds, and stepdaughter Wendy Leeds; grandchildren, Joshua Ridlon, Emelie Ridlon, W. Alexander Gennette, Lewis Hebert, and Lillian Hebert; great grandchildren, Liam Ridlon, Evan Ridlon, Gracyn Ridlon, and Maggie May Mott. She was predeceased by her husband, Dean Houghton, sister, Gwendolyn McGrath, and brother, J. Michael McGrath. There will be a private service at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
