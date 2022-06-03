Kathleen J. Peck SPRINGFIELD — Kathleen J. “Kaye” Peck, 79, died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Springfield Hospital. She was born July 16, 1942, in Springfield, the daughter of Charles Edwin and Freda (Perkins) Hannah. She graduated in 1960 from Springfield High School and then attended Soury Sewing School. On April 22, 1967, she married Oliver Peck. Mrs. Peck worked at the National Survey in Chester, Springfield Kitchen, and Springfield Printing Co. She was a member of Unitarian Universalist Church in Springfield. She enjoyed quilting, many crafts, square dancing with several dance clubs and with her husband, bird watching, camping and traveling. Survivors include her husband, several cousins, niece and nephew. Mrs. Peck was predeceased by her sister, Marjorie Stroud. A memorial service will be 1 p.m. June 25 in Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield. Memorial contributions may be made to Birds of Vermont Museum, 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, VT 05462. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
