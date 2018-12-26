Kathleen Jean Keith PITTSFORD - Kathleen Jean Keith, 73 of Pittsford, Vermont, passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at The Pines in Rutland, Vermont. She was born in Bennington, Vermont on July 14, 1945, the daughter of Donald and Hazel (Greene) Hart. She graduated from Bennington Catholic High School in 1963. During her childhood years, she loved being at her grandparents farm in Old Bennington and helping her father deliver milk for Fairdale Farms. Kathleen loved to help others and worked many years at Otter Valley Union High School and at Keith’s Country Store. She enjoyed drawing, singing and visiting the ocean. She was a crossword puzzle whiz and loved the challenge of a Wheel of Fortune mystery. However, her favorite thing to do was to spend time with her children and beloved grandchildren. She was known as "Nana K" to all of them and they always looked forward to their weekly delivery of chocolate chip cookies. Kathy showed tremendous strength, grit and perseverance as she overcame several medical issues throughout the years. After suffering a second brain aneurysm in 2014, she spent the last four years at The Pines in Rutland. She brought much joy and laughter to the staff and residents alike. A very sincere thank you to the staff that cared for and loved her so deeply during her stay there. She is survived by her sons, Martin "Babe" (Susan) Keith, Jr., and their daughters Jenna and Jamie; Ryan (Kim) Keith and their daughter Alice; DJ (Alia Dick) Keith and their children Brody and Lydia; and her daughter Michele (Randy) Adams and their sons Jack and Ben. Kathleen is also survived by a very special friend, Robert (Bob) Raftery of Pittsford, Vermont. She was predeceased by her parents, her two brothers, Peter and David Hart and her ex-husband Martin “Tubby” Keith. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society or a charity of one’s choice. Funeral services will be held at St. Alphonsus Church in Pittsford on December 28 , 2018 at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the St. Alphonsus Parish Hall. There will be no calling hours. Barnard Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
