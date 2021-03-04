Kathleen K. Romano NORTH CLARENDON — Kathleen K. Romano, 57, died Feb. 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born in Rutland on Sept. 25, 1963, the daughter of Francis J. “Mickey” and Jeanne (Jasmin) Kelly. Kathy was a 1982 graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and voted “Most Likely to Succeed.” She received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. Kathy was a Registered Nurse/supervisor at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Women’s Healthcare. Her career included positions at the VA Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina, Rex Hospital in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, UVM Medical Center, Eden Park Nursing Home, and VNA and Hospice. She loved patient care and she practiced it with warmth and kindness. Surviving are her husband, John S. Romano of North Clarendon; a son, Joseph (Sarah) Romano of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania; a daughter, Tess (Steve) Romano Shanahan of St. Albans; parents, Mickey and Jeanne Kelly of Rutland; two brothers, Joseph Kelly and John (Deb) Kelly, both of Rutland; four sisters, Colleen Kelly (Gordon Howland) and Linda (Keith) Heald, both of Rutland, Mary (Karl) Felkl of Mendon and Patricia (Billy) Keyes of Wallingford; in-laws, Lorine Hagar, John C. and Peggy Romano, David (Melissa) Romano, Lori Romano (Scott Graves), Dean Romano, Jesse (Carolyn) Hagar, Heidi (Justin) Lynaugh; and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and extended family from near and far, all of whom she loved and with whom she had special relationships. Kathy fiercely loved her children and spending time with them. She had very close relationships with all of her sisters and sisters-in-law. She was protective of her parents and loved her husband, John, through the many ups and downs of married life, where she was a model of patience, forgiveness and unconditional love. Kathy looked forward to Wednesday night dinners at the Italian-American Club, enjoyed her Irish heritage, and loved to travel, but her most enjoyable moments were spent right near her home, where she and John took long walks down country lanes, watched the birds feed under the apple trees, and relaxed in their Adirondack chairs with a good drink and the best view this side of heaven, where she surely watches over all of us now. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, at preventcancer.org/donate. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
