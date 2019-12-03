Kathleen Kilgallen PITTSFORD — Kathleen (McDonald) Kilgallen, 92, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly of Pittsford, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Wilmington. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, in 1927, the daughter of Michael J. and Anna (Byron) McDonald. Kathleen was raised and attended schools in Wilkes-Barre. She met and married Leo Martin Kilgallen in 1948 after he was discharged from the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. As a young couple, they lived for a number of years on Long Island, NY, relocating to Killington in 1969 where they lived for 35 years. They built a new home in 2004 and relocated to Pittsford. Kathleen attended the College of St. Joseph and was employed by the Rutland Regional Medical Center for 20 years as administrative assistant to the president. Since her retirement from the hospital in 1989, she served as recording secretary for the Killington Board of Selectmen and the Sherburne Elementary School Board of Directors. She also worked part time in the Killington Town Clerk's Office. Kathleen enjoyed skiing, motorcycling and traveling in their motor home with her husband, Leo, and their three little Shih Tzu pets. Kathleen was a member of Christ the King Church and a former member of Our Lady of the Mountain Church in Killington. Survivors include a brother, Thomas McDonald, of Belvidere, NJ; and a sister, Marie Carr, of Wilmington, DE; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Leo Martin Kilgallen, on Nov. 2, 2013; and a brother, James McDonald, in 2008. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Christ the King Church. Interment will be in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. Friends may call on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King School Scholarship Fund, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or to the Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
