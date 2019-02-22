Kathleen M. Ludden POULTNEY — Kathleen M. Ludden, 74, of Poultney, died Monday evening, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 1, 1944, in Rutland, the daughter of Richard F. and Julia (Whitton) LaRose. Kathy grew up in Poultney, graduating from the Poultney High School in 1962. She had been employed by the General Electric Co. for many years until her retirement in 1997. Kathy was a member of the Poultney Baptist Church and a longtime member of the support staff of Camara Slate Racing. She also had been a member of the Employee Community Concerns fund at GE. She enjoyed arranging flowers and crafts. For the last three years, she resided at the Meadows in Rutland Town where she received exceptional care. Survivors include a daughter, Deborah Ludden and husband Kevin Fredette; two sons Jeffrey Ludden and wife Stacy and Stephen Ludden; a very special granddaughter, McKenna Ludden; two step-grandchildren Kyle and Lauren Fredette; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Clarence “Pete” Ludden, on Aug. 22, 2011; two sisters Beatrice LaRose and Barbara Raymond; and three brothers Richard LaRose, Bud LaRose and Lloyd LaRose. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in the Poultney Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunshine Fund at The Meadows, 157 Heritage Hill Place, Rutland, VT 05701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.