Kathleen Marie Sullivan Groom KILLINGTON — Kathleen Marie Sullivan Groom , 76, passed away at home on Christmas morning Dec 25th, 2018 Kay was born April 24th, 1942 to Eugene and Dorothy Sullivan of Chicopee Mass. She was raised in Chicopee and attended and graduated from Holy Name Girls Academy in 1959. In her teenage years Kathleen discovered an innate talent for and love of the theater and subsequently attended Boston University on full scholarship as a Drama Major of Fine Arts class of 62. Kay flourished at BU and developed her gift as an actress. She performed principal roles in "Here Come The Clowns", "Dr. Faustus", Joan of Arc, and most famously " The Lark". Kay's Lark performance was unparalleled. It was written that Kathleen was " a luminous presence on stage. Sensitive and humorous BUT with an intense sense of purpose". Kay, whose stage name was " Kate Sullivan" went on to perform many roles as a professional actress in Summer Stock though out the northeast , including the Provincetown Playhouse in Provincetown, MA. Kate performed at the Martinique Theater in NYC for the New York Repertoire Theater production of BAAL. She performed opposite James Earl Jones in OTHELLO in Joe Papp's Shakespeare in Central Park , as well as CORIOLANIS performed at the same venue. Kate Sullivan also starred in several PBS television Historical Documentaries, and was known for her series of commercials for Nescafe coffee throughout the 1970's. Kay drifted away from her true passion in the 1980's and developed a prestigious 36 year career in the Direct Marketing industry, working with several large firms in the industry and retiring from Datamann Inc. in 2015. Fortunately for Kate and her Audience she went back to performing on stage in her later years with major roles in Steel Magnolia, A Memory, Rant and a Prayer, The Vagina Monologues and the Full Monty all performed at the Paramount Theater in Rutland, VT. Each and every performance by Kate received standing ovations. Kay held a deep love of her Irish heritage and developed a working knowledge of Gaelic. She loved to read and made many dear friends at the Killington Library, Middlebury College Museum, and the Vermont Country Store . In her retirement Kay became active in the Killington Senior Group and leaves behind many dear friends. She also became a RABID fan of Mill River Football and her attendance record at games was without blemish. Kay is survived by her brother Marty Sullivan of West Springfield, MA. her sons : Samuel J. Groom II of Killington VT, Patrick Groom of Greeley, CO, and Christopher Groom of New York, NY. Kay is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren Samuel J. Groom III, Sebastian Groom and Fiona Groom. A Memorial Service Celebration of Life is scheduled for Friday February 1, 2019 at the Rutland Methodist Church at 60 Strongs Ave, Rutland VT from 5-7 pm. A Catholic funeral service is scheduled for Saturday February 2, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Church , 387 Chestnut St, Springfield MA at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's honor to The Rutland Methodist Church, The Paramount Theater, Mill River Friends of Football, or the Killington Library.
