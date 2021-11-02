Kathleen McCaffrey WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Kathleen McCaffrey, 83, of Whitehall, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at her residence. She was born Nov. 29, 1937, in Manhattan, the daughter of Edward and Catherine (White) McCaffrey. She graduated from Mother Cabrini High School in 1955. She was a machine operator in the plumbing manufacturing industry. Mrs. McCaffrey is survived by her daughter, Jean Marie Madden, of Whitehall; a brother, Edward (Molly) McCaffery, of Pennsylvania; a sister, Irene (Mike) Lane, of Georgia; adopted daughter, Bami Hurley, of Whitehall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A graveside service will be held in St Mary’s Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont, at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
