Kathleen McDonald Kilgallen rites PITTSFORD — The funeral service for Kathleen (McDonald) Kilgallen, 92, of Wilmington, Delaware, and formerly of Pittsford and Killington, who died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, was held Saturday at Christ the King Church. The Rev. Msgr. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor, officiated. The organist was William Gower Johnson and the vocalist was Olivia Boughton. The eulogy was by her niece, Maureen McDonald. A reception followed in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School Scholarship Fund, 66 South Main St., Rutland, VT 05701; or Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.