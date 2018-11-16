Kathleen P. Nichols BENNINGTON - Kathleen P. Nichols, 79, died Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Centers for Living and Rehabilitation. She was born May 27, 1939, in Rutland, the daughter of Carlton and Alice Lancour Rockwell and attended local schools. She worked for the Thompson Mill for 18 years and Polygraphic in North Bennington for six years. She was a member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, the Moose Club in Bennington, and formerly of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church in North Bennington. She enjoyed playing the guitar, singing, bowling in leagues and attending bowling tournaments out of state. Survivors include nieces Darlene O'Dell, Debbie Guyette, both of Rutland, Pauline Burdge, Donna and Brenda Martin, all of Bennington, Marjorie Sweet, of Oklahoma; several cousins, great-nieces and -nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters, four brothers, a nephew and a cousin. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main St., Bennington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association or American Cancer Society, in care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
