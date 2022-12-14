Kathleen Pittsley WINDSOR — Kathleen Pittsley, 97, passed away on November 24, 2022. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 30, 1925. Daughter of John and Winifred McCabe. She worked at General Motors in Boston, MA and New England Telephone Company in Plymouth and Hyannis, MA. She loved music and was always ready to go out with her friends. She was vibrant, full of energy and never stopped talking. She enjoyed long walks by the sea in Falmouth. She is predeceased by her parents; her loving husband Bernard E. Pittsley; nephew James Duggan; sister Christine Duggan and brothers Leo and John. She is survived by her nephews Joey and Michael Duggan. She will be missed by her many friends at Cedar Hill and her many friends in Massachusetts. A burial will take place at the Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater, MA in the spring. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, VT is assisting with the arrangements.
