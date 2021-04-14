Kathleen Quinlan Meisinger RUTLAND — Kathleen “Katie” Quinlan Meisinger, 65, of Rutland, Vermont, passed away on April 7, 2021, following a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. Since her first diagnosis through to her last, Katie embraced life with formidable energy and zest. Katie Quinlan Meisinger was born in Windsor, Vermont, to Katherine Bennett and Ralph Quinlan on Oct. 1, 1955. She married Kim Meisinger on Sept. 11, 1982, at the Summit Lodge in Killington, Vermont. In 1977, she graduated from Castleton University and in 1981, earned her Master's degree in Clinical Social Work at the University of Wisconsin. She then developed a private practice in Rutland Town, Vermont, as a mental health counselor for 39 years. During this time, she was one of the private practitioners who founded Psych Care Network and served as a board member and treasurer for 15 years. She also proudly served on the Board of the Mentor Connector. In addition to her clinical work, with her husband, Katie also ran a successful radio and cellular tower communication service company, Prescott Towers LTD, and served as vice president and CFO. Katie was a proud member of the Osage Nation Tribe. Katie was a loving mother, but also a motherly figure to many, including all of her sons’ close friends, who respected and admired her, often turning to Katie for life advice. She touched many lives with her capacity to love. She was the life of the party (until 10 p.m.) and she was never late to an exercise class. Though growing up with three brothers and having three sons, she possessed an amazing group of female friends. Her family will be forever grateful for the support they have provided. She was constantly surrounded by people who loved her. Her varied interests cultivated lasting friendships, as well. Katie enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Rutland Country Club. An avid skier, she was a member of the Killington Ski Club, and even in her last few weeks, still buckled up and headed to Killington for some fresh tracks! She treasured the mountains as much as the ocean, cherishing her times in Nantucket and Hawaii. Additionally, Katie enjoyed many avocations that included tennis, yoga, biking, water skiing, paddle boarding, reading and word games. She was a world traveler, true culinarian and gourmet chef to anyone fortunate enough to enjoy a meal prepared by her. Katie was preceded in death by her brothers, Dan and Todd Quinlan; and her niece, Molly Quinlan. To her sons, Katie was the best mother they could have asked for and the most divine role model they could have received. To her husband, Katie was his best friend, and he, hers. She is survived by her loving husband, Kim; her three sons, Quinn, Brenden, Eamonn; her daughter-in-law, Shauna; her brother, Tim and his wife, Lisa; her nephews, Aaron, Conor, Kieran, Liam, and their families. In lieu of flowers and in remembrance of Katie’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to any of the following organizations, all of which were near and dear to her heart. Mentor Connector www.mentorconnector.com/donate-rutland American Breast Cancer Foundation www.abcf.org/donate American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/ Foley Cancer Center Oncology Fund https://donate.rrmc.org/give/248561/#!/donation/checkout Katie’s family extends their sincere appreciation to her oncologist, Dr. Eisemann, and the many nurses and staff at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Also, the Meisinger family would like to thank Denise Oliveira, Katie’s best friend, for her unwavering friendship and end of life support. To honor Katie, her family will be holding a private celebration of life. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Sláinte!
