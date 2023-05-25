Kathryn I. Book WEST HAVEN — Kathryn “Kathy” Irene Book passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday May 10th, 2023 at the age of 79. Kathy was born in Quincy, Massachusetts to Mason and Dorothy (Doran) Alexander. One of four children; she had two brothers, James and Mason, and a sister, Judy. The Alexanders briefly lived in Connecticut, though it was in Vermont that Kathy and her family found home. The family settled in the beautiful, quiet neighborhood of Blissville nestled between Castleton and Fair Haven. She attended the Hydeville School and continued her education just down the road in Fair Haven. It was at Fair Haven Union High School that Kathy met her high school sweetheart, and future husband, Charlie Book. The romance began in a class the two shared where Kathy, conveniently, would come without a pencil. Lucky for her, Charlie was seated next to her, always prepared, and would happily lend her one of his own. While their love story began sharing pencils in the classroom it would continue for the next sixty years. The two became inseparable. She graduated from Fair Haven Union High School in 1961. It was not long after graduating that Kathy and Charlie wed in February of 1963 in Castleton, VT. The couple moved to Charlie’s hometown of West Haven, VT and began their life together in, as they liked to call it, “their slice of heaven.” The couple began their family welcoming daughter Kim, followed by sons Bruce and Todd, and daughter Kelly. If there was one thing Kathy was born to do it was to be a mother. She loved nothing more than having a house full of her children and their friends while making sure no one went home with an empty stomach. Her house was one that always had an open door and an open ear for any who needed it. Kathy adored the titles of wife and mother, but if there was one that she was thrilled to add to that list, it was Meme. There was little else that brought her as much joy has her eight grandchildren: Zak, Luke, Savanna, Kassidy, Isabella, Alle, Becca and Tommy. She was their biggest cheerleader, never missing a concert, recital, game or graduation. It was difficult to tell who enjoyed birthdays and holidays more, her grandchildren or Kathy. She made every moment spent with them special and memorable. Kathy's passion was being in the outdoors. You could always find her working in her gardens, planting and caring for that season’s blooms, and walking Book Road caring for the roadsides. Kathy loved where she and Charlie called home. She took full advantage of the hiking trails on the Book Farm through the “sugar woods” and blackberry patches, taking drives by the property's marshlands hoping to spy a blue heron, or sitting at the farm’s pumpkin patch in the fall watching families come and enjoy her home. To relax, she always looked forward to traveling with Charlie to York, ME and to the Adirondacks in upstate New York. When she wasn’t spending time with her family, Kathy loved her role at Carl Durfee’s Store in Fair Haven, VT where she worked for many years. Customers from the community and across New England quickly became fast friends of Kathy. She was the friendly face behind the register and loved nothing more than visiting with the people who came into the store. What her family and friends will remember most is her incredible gift of working with people. Listening to those she met and truly hearing them. She was always an open ear for her friends to call for something important or no reason at all. Her laugh was contagious and no one can forget the sparkle of her blue eyes and the mischievous grin that would creep across her face as she dreamt up her next big plan. Kathy is survived by her husband Charlie Book of West Haven, VT; daughter Kim Harvey and her husband Larry of Castleton, VT and grandson Zak; son Bruce of West Haven, VT; son Todd of West Haven, VT and granddaughters Savanna, Kassidy, and Isabella; daughter Kelly Webb Monks and husband Tom of Queensbury, NY and grandchildren Alle, Becca, and Tommy; brother Mason Alexander of Benson, VT; one great granddaughter Delilah Hults and a number of nieces and nephews. Kathy was predeceased by her parents Mason and Dorothy Alexander; brother, James Alexander; sister, Judy Blackbird; and grandson, Luke Harvey. The family wants to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Kathy’s team of doctors and caregivers that provided world-class care and support over the past two years. Kathy fought a private battle with heroic strength and grace. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made in memory of Kathy and Charlie’s grandson Luke to the “Lukas Harvey Memorial Geology Travel Fund”, which can be sent to St. Lawrence University Advancement Office c/o 23 Romoda Dr, Canton, NY 13617. The family will be honoring Kathy’s wishes of not having calling hours or funeral services, though they look forward to celebrating her life with family, friends, and all those that knew Kathy on Saturday June 24th at 1:00 PM at the Book Family campground at 404 Book Road, West Haven, VT with live music and food. Arrangements were made by the Durfee Funeral Home.
