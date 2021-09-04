Kathryn M. Doerfel SIMSBURY, CT — Kathryn M. Doerfel, 97, formerly of Shrewsbury, Vermont, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 28, 2021. Born on Oct. 28, 1923, in Williamstown, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Walter and Edna (Park) Baum, and the beloved wife of the late Everett W. Doerfel for 57 years. She worked in the First National Bank of Williamstown for 13 years until she married Everett in 1955. When he retired in 1983, they moved to Shrewsbury four days later and enjoyed living there for 30 years. Kathryn was a gracious hostess and an outstanding cook and baker. She made her signature chocolate chip cookies every week until age 90. She was very talented with sewing, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering. She was also an avid reader. She taught Sunday School for years and served in many behind-the-scenes roles, such as taking meals to anyone who was sick or in need. She was predeceased by her husband Everett in 2013 and her brother Elwood who died in 1932 at age 11. She is survived by her daughter Shirley Whiddon and her husband Roger, as well as nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Unit 2 at McLean Home in Simsbury, CT (where she resided for the last two years) for their excellent care, especially during these unprecedented times, and the staff of Virginia Connolly Residence in Simsbury (where she had resided for the prior four years) who consistently went above and beyond. Due to the pandemic, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private, through Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local church, Christian radio station, or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.