Kathy Book WEST HAVEN — Kathryn “Kathy” Irene Book, 79, of West Haven died Wednesday evening May 10, 2023 at her residence following a long illness. A complete obituary will be in at a later date. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
