Kathy J. Poczobut RUTLAND TOWN -- Kathy J. Poczobut, 58, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at her home, after a brief illness. She was born April 24, 1960, in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Arthur and Madeline Joyce (McLean) Crossman. She graduated in 1978 from Smithfield (Rhode Island) High School. On Oct. 28, 2000, she married Timothy Poczobut. Mrs. Poczobut was active in their logging business. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and playing hockey. Survivors include her husband and their son, Nicholas, of Rutland Town; her mother, of Vermont; four siblings Arthur, Andrew, Donna, Dorothy; nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Christ The King Church in Rutland, A reception will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, RRMC, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
