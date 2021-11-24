Kathy Kelly Romano RUTLAND — Please join us for a Celebration of the Life of Kathy Kelly Romano on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 12-3 p.m. at The Palms Restaurant in Rutland, Vermont. All are welcome; please let John, Joseph or Tess (email: tessie246@gmail.com) know if you plan to be in attendance. We kindly ask that all guests wear a face mask.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.