Katrina Centariczki PROCTORSVILLE — Katrina Centariczki, 74, died June 24, 2020. She was born June 20, 1946, in Hanover, New Hampshire, the daughter of Ann Sabalewski and Benny Peter Centariczki. Ms. Centariczki enjoyed traveling to Florida, Plum Island, Maine, Burlington, Vermont, Lake George, and listening to music, Survivors include two brothers, Peter Centariczki of Merrimac, Massachusetts, and Stephen Centariczki of Springfield; a niece, nephews and great-nephew; care providers, Sandy Tucker and Nancy Brown; and Lincoln Street friends. The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., Springfield. Private burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Claremont, New Hampshire.
