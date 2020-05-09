Kayla D. Crosby RUTLAND — Kayla Dawn Crosby, 42, of Rutland died unexpectedly Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, due to complications of a drug overdose. She was born in Rutland on July 28, 1977, the daughter of John K. and Sharon (Allen) Crosby. Kayla grew up in Rutland and graduated from the Fair Haven Union High School in 1995 where she was on the basketball team. She had been employed by several Rutland area companies as a clerk, landscaper and retail associate. She enjoyed playing basketball, cooking, journaling, road trips, playing bingo with her Mimmie and had wonderful penmanship. Kayla loved the New York Yankees, she was a diehard fan for many years. Kayla was a "friend of Bill’s” and involved with Turning Point Center for many years. Survivors include her mother, Sharon Crosby; a brother, Toban Crosby and significant-other Angela DeLauri of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; stepmother, Karen Gray Crosby of Wallingford; her Uncle Doug Allen of Rutland, Uncle Mark and Aunt Linda Allen of Wallingford, her Aunt Kathy Allen of Rutland, and her Aunt Diana and Uncle Bill DelGiudice of Sanford, Maine. She is also survived by several cousins, including Laura Allen LaFond, Kathleen Mayer and Donnie Mayer. She is also survived by many dear friends whom Kayla loved with all her heart. She was predeceased by her father, John K. Crosby, in 2013; and by the love of her life, Lorraine “Mimmie” Allen, who had a special connection to Kayla. She was also predeceased by her grandparents, William "Bumpie" Allen, and Kenneth and Betty "Nana" Crosby. She was also predeceased by her cousin, Ben Mayer; and her best friend, Becky "Gumdrop" Murdock. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the East Clarendon Cemetery with her beloved Mimmie. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Rutland, 60 Strongs Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate, with which Kayla battled for some time. If you are struggling with addiction, please contact the National Substance Abuse Hotline 1-800-662-HELP (4357). As Kayla would say: “Every once in awhile, someone amazing enters your life... Here I am, you're welcome! Love you to the moon and back!”
