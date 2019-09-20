Keanan Matthew Thompson STOCKBRIDGE - Keanan Matthew Thompson, 22, died tragically in a car accident on September 15, 2019. Keanan was born May 22, 1997, in Randolph, Vermont, beloved son of Melissa and Chris Thompson and precious brother of Christian Thompson. Keanan was raised in the loving community of Stockbridge, Vermont, and attended Stockbridge and Rochester schools through middle school. As a high school freshman, Keanan joined the ranks of the South Royalton Royals where he was embraced by the academic and athletic community. He was an honors student and a tremendous athlete with success in baseball, basketball and soccer. He was a member of the Royal’s championship baseball team in 2013. He graduated in 2015. At the time of his passing, Keanan was a senior in the Norwich University Corps of Cadets and a Dean’s List student majoring in Criminal Justice who was planning to commission into the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Vermont National Guard, 10th Mountain Division and this past summer completed Joint Readiness Training Camp at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Advanced Camp, U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, KY. He had plans to apply to the Vermont State Police and expected to be deployed with the National Guard in 2021. Keanan was an avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing and foraging with family and friends. He was generous with his talents, guiding youth hunters during turkey and deer season, sharing his excellent cooking skills after a successful forage, or churning ice cream on Antique Hill at the Tunbridge Fair. He was an accomplished writer and enjoyed literature and fine food. He was a good friend with a goofy sense of humor, a fine son, and a model of servant leadership. He will be sorely missed and ever loved. Keanan is survived by his mother, Melissa Thompson and her significant other, Thomas Coleman of Perkinsville, VT, his father Chris Thompson of Barnard, Vermont, his grandparents, Charlene Davis and Beverly and Lee Thompson all of Rutland, Vermont, his fiancée, Madison Eline of Southampton, Massachusetts, many aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear friends and his rook brothers and sisters at Norwich University. He was predeceased by his brother, Christian in July, and his grandfather John Henry Davis. A memorial Catholic Mass will be held celebrated at the White Chapel at Norwich University in Northfield, VT, at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. A Celebration of Life reception will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the Milano Ballroom at Norwich University and will continue until at least 6 p.m. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com
