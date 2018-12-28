Kedra M. Greaves BRIDGEWATER — Kedra Mabel Greaves, 99, died Dec. 22, 2018, at Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow. She was born Aug. 17, 1919, in Bridgewater, the daughter of Percy and Mabel Davis Greaves. She graduated in 1937 from Woodstock High School and then studied music at Green Mountain Junior College and the University of Vermont where she later earned a B.S. degree in 1972. Miss Greaves was pianist at Trinity Episcopal Church in Claremont, New Hampshire, while taking organ lessons with George Faxon at the Longy School of Music in Boston. In Long Island, New York, she taught at the Edith McIntosh School of Music, was music director of The Church of the Ascension (Episcopal) in Rockville Centre and music chairperson of the Nassau County Council of Churches. While there, she co-authored “Manuals and Pedals: Essential Organ Techniques, Book One (1961)” and studied diction at the Julliard School of Music. In Vermont, she was organist and choir director at St. James Church in Woodstock and organist at St. Barnabas Church in Norwich. After receiving an associate diploma from the American Guild of Organists, she was dean of the Vermont chapter and named Artist of the Year in 1998. Miss Greaves enjoyed cooking, knitting, dying and spinning wool. Survivors include cousins Elizabeth Ward, of Hanover, New Hampshire, and Kathe Dennison Chipman, of Brunswick, Maine. She was predeceased by a brother, Kedric. The memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at St. James Episcopal Church, Woodstock. Private burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Woodstock. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNH Hospice of VT&NH, P.O. Box 881, Brattleboro, VT 05302; or Bridgewater Fast Squad, P.O. Box 122, Bridgewater, VT 05034. Arrangements are by Cabot Funeral Home, Woodstock. For online condolences, visit cabotfh.com.
