Keith A. Fillioe RUTLAND CITY — Keith Allen Fillioe, age 68, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Keith was born in Rutland on July 23, 1953. He was the son of Walter and Fern (Wilkins) Fillioe. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class 1971. He joined the United States Navy in March 1973 and was honorably discharged in February 1976. Keith had been a chef and restaurant manager most of his life. He had also owned and operated Maple Street Painters and the Cookstove Restaurant for several years. He was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved attending his grandsons’ baseball games. Keith’s world revolved around his family. He is survived by his wife, Doris Gevry Fillioe, of Rutland, whom he married in Hydeville on Nov. 2, 1986; two daughters, Sally Beayon and her husband, Joseph, of Pittsford, and Patti Fillioe and her partner, Brett Swahn, of Clarendon; two grandsons, Joshua and Jordan Beayon; two sisters, Shelley Martel and Kathy Sherwin; four brothers, John Fillioe, Gary Fillioe, Robert Fillioe and Brian Fillioe; and his special sisters-in-law, Roberta Fillioe and Sandy Fillioe. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive him. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Kim Fillioe. The memorial service “In Celebration of His Life” will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
