Keith C. Mason PAWLET — Keith Charles Mason, age 61, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones after a long illness. Keith was born on December 4, 1960 in Bennington, Vermont the son of Charles R. and Phyllis (Decker) Mason. He graduated from Granville High School in 1978. After high school Keith worked on several local farms and also for Matt Waite Excavation. Keith had a log truck business for several years, eventually choosing to sell the business because of the long hours and time he would miss with his youngest daughter. He had his priorities straight, he refused to miss precious moments and sporting events that could never be made up. He worked with Ryan Davenport during the spring and summer months which he thoroughly enjoyed. His last job was for the Town of Pawlet, as road foreman 22 years. Keith served as a Pawlet Selectboard member for 10 years, he served as chairman of the Development Review Board, President of the Northeast Cemetery Association, he also served as a trustee on the Pawlet Historical Society. Keith and Marlee were the sheep superintendents at the Champlain Valley Expo for many years. In addition, he judged numerous sheep shows throughout the Northeast. He impacted the next generation of outdoorsmen and farmers. Throughout his youth he was a member of the Green Mountain Boy Scouts. Keith married Marlee Blaise on July 29, 1995, the day she became his wife and best friend. Keith was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. He loved hunting and shared that enthusiasm with family and friends. His passion for it led him to spend a great deal of time teaching the sport. In this vein he was a Hunter Safety Instructor for more than 20 years as well as a Bow Hunting Instructor. Keith was predeceased by his son Travis Mason and sister-in-law Cecelia Mason. In addition to his parents, he will be eternally missed by his wife of 27 years, Marlee Blaise Mason. He was blessed with his children: Kate Edwards (Brian) of Atlanta, GA, Kristan Mason (Jerry) of Goshen, VT, Liza Snowden (Jesse) of Sparta, WI. Surviving are his brothers Mark Mason of Chittenden, VT, Bryan Mason (Darlene) of Oakham, MA, Todd Mason (Gina) and Craig Mason (Marge) all of Pawlet, sister Jana Mason (Tim) of Pawlet, sister-in-law Robin Stasilli of Mohawk, NY and brother-in-law Tim Blaise (Geri) of Ilion, NY. Also counted among his blessings were his grandchildren: Jared Preseau, Andrew Edwards, Alivia Mason and Calin Mason and his BFFs Mike and Deb Desjarlais. When scouting for the next hunting season and you spot a big buck, a fawn and doe in a meadow, or see a turkey a thought of Keith will pass through your mind. He will long be remembered for his kind and gentle heart, his endless patience, his incredible intellect, fairness and stoic nature all served up with his little smirk. He leaves a tremendous void within the community of Pawlet and will be missed by many. A special thank you to Jim and Jackie Becker for their constant support and kindness during this long journey. A funeral will be held on Friday, December 1, 2022 at the Pawlet Community Church at 11 AM. Friends may call on Thursday evening November 30, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832 Donations may be made in his name to Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive Rutland, VT 05701 or any charity close to your heart. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
