Keith J. Lafaso RUTLAND — Keith Joseph Lafaso, 61, died Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 27, 1960, in Rutland, the son of Joseph and Sandra (Miglorie) Lafaso. He attended Mount St. Joseph Academy, Mr. Lafaso enjoyed cars, cooking and carpentry. Survivors include daughters, Melissa Fournier, of West Rutland, Madison, of Sudbury, Melissa Perry, of Burlington; siblings, Lisa Clarke, of Fort Myers, Florida, Karen, Joseph, Kevin, Matthew and Scott Lafaso, all of Rutland; stepfather, James Gipe, of North Clarendon; two granddaughters; his former wife, Donna Gorruso, of Rutland; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Sandra Gipe, on Feb. 26, 2014. A celebration of his life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at his daughter's residence, 224 Pleasant Heights, West Rutland. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
