Keith N. Pierce SPRINGFIELD — Keith Norris Pierce, 76, died March 4, 2022, with his daughter by his side. He was born June 26, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Norris James Pierce and Clemency Mae Pierce Bargfrede. He attended Springfield schools and served in the Vermont National Guard. Mr. Pierce worked at Jones & Lamson in Springfield for many years and then as a mechanic at Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales for 20+ years. He was also employed as a salesman for Paul and Son Ford in Claremont, New Hampshire, and Sherwin Williams, as well as owning a painting business. He enjoyed automobiles, the Claremont Speedway with Barry Messer’s pit crew, watching NASCAR, attending car shows, and music trivia. Survivors include his daughter, Kimberly Hains, of Chester; a granddaughter; sisters, Charlene Knight, of Perkinsville, and his twin, Kathleen Esposito, of West Haven, Connecticut; many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his siblings, Scott and Richard Pierce, and a granddaughter. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield where a calling hour will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the service.
