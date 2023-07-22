Kelley E. Staples Sr DANBY — Kelley E. Staples Sr, 62, died Tuesday evening July 18, 2023, at his residence following a long illness. He was born in Rutland on August 21, 1960, the son of Edwin and Barbara (Patch)Staples. He graduated from Mill River Union High School in 1978. Kelley married the love of his life, Maureen Tierney, on February 14, 1991. He had been a truck driver and equipment operator at Whitcomb's, and then South Wallingford Quarry (SLC) in Wallingford, VT for many years. He finished his driving career at Casella Construction in Mendon, VT when illness forced him into early retirement. He was fun loving, a dedicated, hard worker and liked to sing karaoke at the Holiday Inn. Kelley is survived by his wife Maureen, daughter Barbara (Rushane) Staples, son Kelley (Mackenzie) Staples, parents Ed and Barb Staples, sister Susie (Tim) Blanchard, all of Danby, brother Steve (Nancy)Staples of Tinmouth, brother John Staples (Joanne) of Pawlet, and grandchildren Alexa, Bryson and Amira as well several nieces and nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 6PM on Monday July 24 at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. Friends may call from 4PM until the time of the service.
