Kelly D. Holden CASTLETON — Kelly Dean Holden, 55 of Castleton died July 4, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 5, 1967 in Boston, MA Kelly grew up in Castleton and graduated from Fair Haven Union High School. He was employed as an estimator for Russell Construction for several years, at a computer repair company and for the last few years Rutland Mental Health as a community Outreach worker. He also served as a Rutland County Deputy Sheriff for several years. He enjoyed driving and traveling back roads, reading and movies. Survivors include his wife Rosa Diaz of Castleton, a son William Holden of Fair Haven, a step-daughter Maria Diaz of Castleton, a sister Shelley Hathaway of Rutland, nieces. He was predeceased by his mother Jeanette Q. Ross, father Richard Holden, and biological mother Laurel St. James-Long. There will be no public services arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.