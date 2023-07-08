Kelly D. Holden CASTLETON — Kelly Dean Holden, 55 of Castleton died unexpectedly Tuesday July 4, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Services are pending with the Durfee Funeral Home.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 12:57 am
