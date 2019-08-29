Kenneth A. Yates ESSEX — Kenneth A. Yates, of Essex, died on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, two days before his 92nd birthday, at the McClure Miller Respite House. Born in Taunton, MA, on Aug. 28, 1927, he was the son of the late William Yates Sr. and Mona (Locke) Yates. He lived in Montpelier from 1932 to 1972, then moved to Rutland when appointed postmaster there. He also lived in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire before returning to Vermont in 2000. Ken served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a member of the Naval Reserve. He was a past commander and life member of the American Legion Post 3 in Montpelier, a member of the VFW, NARF and NAPUS. Ken was also an honorary life member of the Rutland County Stamp Club. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie “Midge” Yates, of Essex; daughter Linda Yates, of Barre; son Dean Yates and wife Julie, of Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren Daniel Willey and wife Kristy, of Williamstown, Deanna Willey, of Marshfield, Jennifer Yates, of Oakhurst, CA, and Nathan Yates, of Baltimore, MD, and by his 11 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers William Yates Jr. and Robert E. Yates; sister-in-law Hilde Yates; and by two great-granddaughters Kira Jane and Libby Dawn. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10-11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction. Burial will be on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. in Green Mount Cemetery, Montpelier. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken’s memory may be sent to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, AR 72202; or to UVM Health Network, Home, Health & Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446. To send online condolences to his family, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
