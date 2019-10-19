Kenneth C. Snyder ORWELL — Kenneth Calvin Snyder, age 94, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Ken was born in Mystic, CT, on Nov. 17, 1924. He was the son of Zenas Sylvester and Matilda (Weimer) Snyder. He grew up in Connecticut where he received his early education, and his passion for the water. He was an excellent swimmer and diver and owned several boats over the years. He attended the University of Rhode Island for Electrical Engineering and then received a degree in Graphic Design from the Rhode Island School of Design, where he met his future wife, Barbara. He served in the United States Navy for eight years. While on a two-week leave, he proposed to Barbara and they were married in North Smithfield, RI, on June 9, 1951, at Barbara’s family homestead. They first came to Vermont in 1968 and moved here permanently in 1974. He and his wife were ham radio operators and conversed with other “Hams” all over the country and the world. They shared 64 years together until her passing in 2015. Ken was one of the original board members of the Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op where he formed his values and beliefs of eating healthy. Over the years, he worked as an electrical engineer at G.T. Schjeldahl, St. Regis Co. and Simmonds Precision. His longest employment was with Harris Graphics, based in Westerly, RI. He worked throughout various locations in New England, until his retirement in 1989. After retirement, he drove a school bus for Fair Haven Union High School and truly enjoyed taking the students to their games. Ken served faithfully as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. After attending the Middlebury Kingdom Hall for many years, he moved to the Whitehall congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses where he was appointed and faithfully served as a ministerial servant until the day of his falling asleep in death. He is survived by two daughters Kathryn J. Lang and husband Richard, of Moriah, NY, and Karen E. Carpenter and husband Christopher, of Center Rutland; two sons David K. Snyder, of Orwell, and Clinton W. Snyder and wife Leslie, of Whiting. Two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive him. He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara; a son, Scott Gordon Snyder; and a brother, George Snyder. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 168 Beckwith Road, Whitehall, NY 12827. Friends are welcome to join the family following the service from 3-5 p.m. at the Snyder family residence, 73 Route 73, Orwell, VT. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to Helen Porter Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, 30 Porter Drive, Middlebury, VT 05753; or the Jehovah Witness Kingdom Hall, 168 Beckwith Road, Whitehall, NY 12827. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.