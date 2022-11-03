Kenneth C. Thomas BRANDON — Kenneth Charles Thomas, age 98, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Helen Porter Health & Rehabilitation Center in Middlebury. Ken was born in Brandon on March 23, 1924. He was the son of Raymond and Ethel (Kelsey) Thomas. He grew up in Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class of 1943. Ken served in the United States Navy during WWII as a Carpenter’s Mate 2C. He was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone at the submarine operating base in Balboa. He was honorably discharged in May 1946. After his discharge Ken joined Racine Tower Construction, building radio towers across the United States. Ken then joined his father and brother in the building trade, with R.J. Thomas & Sons of Brandon, where he built houses for most of his working life. After retiring from the home building business he worked part time for Vermont Protective Coatings. Ken was a long-time member of the Brandon Fire Department and a life-long member of the Brandon Congregational Church, where he was involved in many aspects of church life. He is survived by his daughter; Dale Bastian (Gene) of Weybridge, 3 sons; Kirk Thomas (Tracy) of Brandon, David Thomas (Lisa) of Bloomsbury, NJ and Doug Thomas (Catherine) of Cincinnati, OH, and his brother; Robert Thomas (Joan) of Brandon. Also surviving are: 7 grandchildren (Jessica, Amanda, Jordan, Whitney, Mallory, Owen and Charlie); 3 great grandchildren (Ellis, Emerson and Ainsley); One niece, Linda (Mike); and one nephew, Robert (Debbie). Ken was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth “Bette” Thomas, on July 29, 2010. Ken was a kind and gentle man who will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 10 AM, at the Brandon Congregational Church. The graveside committal service and burial, with Military Honors, will follow the ceremony at Pine Hill Cemetery. Calling hours are private. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Brandon Area Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 232, Brandon, VT or to the Brandon Fire Department, Franklin Street, Brandon, VT 05733. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
