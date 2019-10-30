Kenneth Calvin Snyder rites ORWELL — The family graveside service for Kenneth Calvin Snyder, 94, who died Oct. 15, 2019, was held Sunday, Oct. 27, in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. The memorial service took place Saturday, Oct. 26, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Whitehall, New York, followed by a reception at the Synder residence in Orwell. Arrangements were by Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
