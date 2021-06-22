Kenneth F. Linihan Jr. MANCHESTER CENTER — Kenneth F. Linihan Jr., 71, of Rouses Point, New York, died on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, following a long illness. A Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, June 23, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Manchester Center at 10 a.m. There are no calling hours scheduled. The burial will take place in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to any local animal shelter. The full obituary can be seen at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
