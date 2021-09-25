Kenneth F. Linihan MANCHESTER CENTER — Kenneth F. Linihan, 94, a resident of Equinox Terrace in Manchester Center, Vermont, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, Vermont, following a brief illness. The funeral will be held from Christ our Savior Parish in Manchester on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. The burial with military honors will follow at the family lot in Center Shaftsbury Cemetery in Shaftsbury, Vermont. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
