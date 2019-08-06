Kenneth F. Moyer POULTNEY — Kenneth F. Moyer, 66, died unexpectedly early Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born September 15, 1952 in Rutland, the son of Ernest K. Moyer, Sr. and Jenny Ella Willis Moyer. Kenneth was a lifelong dairy farmer and owner of Finnell Hollow Farm in East Poultney, alongside his brother Rick. Kenneth was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and he also enjoyed woodworking. Kenneth married Barbara M. Vesper on January 19, 1980 at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church, where he was a member. Survivors include his children Peggy Moyer (Nick), Heather Flood (Jayson); his grandchildren, Ella Moyer, Cooper Mazur, Brogan and Briana Flood; his brother Richard Moyer (Tammy) and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind his faithful canine companion, Teddy Bear. Kenneth was predeceased by his parents, his wife Barbara Moyer on November 1, 2016, his brothers, Ernest M. Moyer, Jr., Perry Moyer, Charles Parker, and by his stepmother, Anna P. Moyer. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts Aubin Funeral Home located at 266 Allen Ave. in Poultney. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, with the Rev. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois as the Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com
