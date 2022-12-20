Kenneth F. Pitts SHREWSBURY — Kenneth F. Pitts, 78, died December 13th, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born in Rutland, June 26th, 1944, son of Kenneth W. Pitts and Francis (McMahon) Pitts. Ken was a 1962 graduate of Mount Saint Joseph Academy. He served in the National Guard here in Rutland after high school. He married his high school sweetheart, Judy, in 1964, welcoming children, Amy in 1967, and Larry in 1971. He worked as a plumber for many years, and then worked for Timberwolf for several years until retiring at 65. Surviving are his wife, Judy A. (Geary) Pitts, of Shrewsbury; a daughter Amy M. (Pitts) Macfarlane and husband William “Rob” Macfarlane III, of Chittenden; a son Larry W. Pitts and wife Julie Pitts as well as her son, Brian Ellis, and grandson Mason Ellis, of Mt. Holly; three grandchildren, Kayla Macfarlane and partner Rob, Jason Macfarlane and wife Lauren, Kevin Macfarlane and wife Stephanie; and great granddaughter Lacey Marie Macfarlane, as well as beloved pup, Hap. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Harold Geary and wife Cynthia of Poultney. He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth W. Pitts (2006) and Francis M. Pitts (1989), as well as his sister Bonnie (Pitts) Smith (2011). There will be no calling hours, a small memorial service will be held Thursday, December 29th at the Shrewsbury Community Church at 10:30 am. Ken had a great love for rescue dogs, it would make him tremendously happy if Memorial Contributions were made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford VT 05763 in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.