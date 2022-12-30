Kenneth Gile POWNAL — Kenneth Gile, a former resident of Pownal, VT, passed away following a brief illness at the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Dec. 18, 2022 at the age of 90. Calling hours for Kenneth will be held January 7,2023 from 11am-2pm at Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main St Bennington, VT 05201. A Celebration of Life will be held during the calling hours at 1pm. To view a complete obituary and to send personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com or cards may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 1224, Bennington, VT 05201.
