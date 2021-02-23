Kenneth J. LaPorte rites LEICESTER — The funeral service for Kenneth Joseph LaPorte, 80, who died Feb. 16, 2021, was held Sunday, Feb. 21, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. Tiffany Quesnel, a niece, offered the eulogy. The graveside service will be at a later date in St. Mary's Cemetery.
