Kenneth J. LaPorte LEICESTER — Kenneth Joseph LaPorte, 80, died Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was born March 29, 1940, in Forest Dale, the son of George and Bernice (Ryder) LaPorte. He attended Brandon High School. Mr. LaPorte was first employed at Alfred Aunchman Farm in Leicester and later became a woodsman logging various areas of Vermont. He had also worked at Omya and was a custodian at Otter Valley Union High School. He was forced to retire due to open-heart surgery in 1996. He was a NASCAR fan and enjoyed working on his vehicles. Survivors include five siblings, Annette LaRock of Salisbury, Marjorie Shepard, Eileen LaPorte, both of Brandon, Allen and Robert LaPorte, both of Leicester; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by a brother, Donald LaPorte; and his companion, Claire Mullaney. The private funeral service at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home and burial in St. Mary's Cemetery will be at a later date in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
