Kenneth J. Pockett CLEARWATER, Fla. - Kenneth J. Pockett, 91, a resident of Clearwater, FL, and previously of Hyde Park, NY, died on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, of heart failure. Born Sept. 23, 1927, in Proctor, VT, Ken was the son of Earl and Norma Pockett. In December 1948, Ken married the great love of his life, Hildegard Wilczynski, in Berlin, Germany. Ken Pockett was employed as an electrical engineering manager at IBM East Fishkill for 33 years. He was a WWII USAF veteran who was an air traffic controller during the Berlin Airlift Operation. He was a longtime member of Poughkeepsie #904 Moose Lodge, Hyde Park American Legion, Knights of Columbus and the AMVETS Legion in Malone, NY. Ken Pockett was predeceased by his wife, Hildegard, in 2008; his son, Kenny, in 1977; his brother, Francis, in 1988; sister-in-law, Lillian, in 2008; and his beloved grandson, Jason, in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, Martha; his stepson, Bill; his brother, Robert; his sister, Margaret and her husband and good friend, Charles. Ken has many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will miss him greatly. Per Mr. Pockett’s wishes, he will be cremated in Florida and have a family Catholic funeral Mass followed by burial in Proctor, VT, next spring 2019, next to his wife and son. There will also be a memorial service at the Poughkeepsie Moose Lodge; date to be determined later and posted in the paper. Ken Pockett lived a long, full life where he accomplished all his goals and made many friends along the way. Congratulations on a life well-lived and loved. You will be missed!
