Kenneth L. Leach BRANCHBURG, NJ — Kenneth L. Leach, 69, left this world on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at his residence with his wife and dear friend at his side. An unbelievably generous and loving person, Ken was born in Bennington, VT to the late William D. and Rosalind (Reid) Leach on December 4, 1952. Raised in Pawlet, VT with three brothers, whom he had remained very close to, if not by miles, always in his heart. Ken loved dairy farming, living and working on his family’s dairy farms. As a youth he won numerous awards and a scholarship from 4-H Club. He once held the position of President of the Southwest Vermont Holstein Club. However, Health issues forced him to leave farming. But Kenneth took his love and experience for dairy farming and Holstein breeding to the Holstein Friesian Association of America. As a highly respected Classifier, he traveled throughout the east coast and was chosen specifically for an assignment in Chile. The job meant a lot of travel so Kenneth became a Corrections Officer for the state of New York (1989-1991) to spend more time at home. He retired from Somerset County Sheriff’s Department of Corrections in Somerville, NJ, in 2016. He shared a love of antiquing with his wife, Linda. Which is how they met. It was an unexpected visit from a girl from Jersey and an antique auction in Rupert, which began a romance that would last for over 30 years. They married and made their home in New Jersey, where his second son Christopher was born. Never wanting for much, a true man of simple pleasures. Snickers bars, Rita’s Gelati's, hot fudge sundaes, and well, maybe a tractor if he could. He spent many days just sitting on the patio or rocking on the porch enjoying his beautiful gardens and wild birds which he cared for daily. A die-hard Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Celtics fan. He spoke often of his family's trip to Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium for training camp, and a Red Sox/Yankee game at Fenway. Sharing this with his son Christopher made it even more special. The camaraderie with his family and friends was what he loved most about his hunting trips, his other joy was working on his son Kenny's dairy farm in Vermont. His bliss was mowing a 40 Acre hay field, no phone or music needed. All of these things are just a small part of this wonderful man. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife; Linda (Pellegrino) Leach; sons, Kenneth M. Leach, and his wife Joanne Chickering of Pawlet, VT, and Christopher R. Leach of Readington, NJ. He leaves behind his brothers Bill Leach and wife Diane, Stephen and Charlie Leach, his cherished grandchildren, Afton and Merritt Leach all of Vermont. He will be missed by extended family and friends in Vermont and New Jersey.
